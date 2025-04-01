Triple H Confirms Netflix Has No Creative Control Over WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Netflix and WWE officially began their partnership at the start of 2025, marking a major shift for WWE Raw, which has since seen impressive viewership figures on the streaming platform. However, despite the growing success, the level of creative control Netflix holds has now been clarified.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that while Netflix broadcasts the product, the creative process remains firmly in WWE’s hands.

“We create the superstars, we create the storylines. We do all of that and the world watches,” Triple H stated, firmly underlining WWE's creative independence.

Regarding Netflix's role in the weekly broadcast, he explained the limits of the streaming giant’s influence, saying they determine:

“How long the show is, when we go off air, or what time we’re on air.”

Triple H went on to draw a comparison with other major sports broadcasts, adding:

“As far as the content of the shows… someone doesn’t tell the NFL how football’s played. They distribute our product.”

During Netflix’s Q4 2024 earnings call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos expressed his excitement over the partnership, stating he was “super thrilled” by WWE Raw’s strong start on the platform. He also discussed Netflix’s intent to further grow WWE’s global reach.

Supporting this international strategy, WWE President Nick Khan recently revealed that Netflix has identified India as one of its “priority countries,” with discussions underway regarding the staging of a Premium Live Event in the region.