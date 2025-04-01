WWE SmackDown Viewership Falls For 3/28, But Key Demo Rating Edges Up

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.35 million viewers on the USA Network, representing a 7.5 percent drop from the previous week. This marks the lowest audience the show has recorded since December 20 of last year.

Despite the decline in total viewers, the 18-49 key demographic rating saw a modest increase. SmackDown delivered a 0.40 in the demo, up 2.6 percent from the previous episode. However, that figure still ties for the second-lowest rating the show has posted in that category so far in 2025.

The episode was held in London and aired live internationally via Netflix before being shown later on tape delay in the United States. Its delayed airing in the U.S. went up against heavy competition from NCAA men’s basketball tournament games on CBS, TNT, and TBS, which led the night in overall ratings. Despite the challenge, SmackDown still ranked as the highest-rated show on U.S. television outside of the tournament coverage.

When compared to the same week in 2024—when SmackDown was still airing on FOX and also facing March Madness competition—the show’s viewership has seen a steep year-over-year decline. Total audience numbers dropped by 38.7 percent, and the 18-49 rating fell by 33.3 percent.

With WWE’s European tour now wrapped up, SmackDown will return to domestic soil this Friday, broadcasting from Chicago as the road to WrestleMania presses forward.