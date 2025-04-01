Lex Luger Reveals He Recently Got Married Ahead of WWE Hall of Fame Induction

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger, who is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, recently made a heartfelt revelation during an appearance on Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast.

Luger opened up about a deeply personal milestone, sharing the news that he is now a married man. Reflecting on his journey, Luger revealed that he had remained single for nearly two decades before finding love again.

“I got married. For 17 years, I did not date. No women in my life at all. And I met this girl last year, Robin, and we started hanging out a little bit and, you know, sparks started flying a little bit," Luger said.

He went on to share the spiritual significance of the occasion and the deep connection it held for him. "So we were going to elope but we ended up…Pastor Steve, you have heard about him. He was in my hotel room and we got down and prayed and I got saved. April 23, 2006. And he ordained me about nine years later. And now, he married us Friday night on the back patio of our house. Just a few people there. And we did not want to do the big wedding thing, but it was really special. And to have Pastor Steve there for my salvation, my ordination, my marriage; like, the trifecta.”

We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to Lex Luger on his marriage and upcoming Hall of Fame induction.