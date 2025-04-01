Preview for Tonight’s WWE NXT Live Event in Orlando, Florida – April 1, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The build toward WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 rolls on tonight as NXT goes live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Airing at 8/7c on The CW Network, tonight’s episode promises more high-stakes action and storyline progression as the black-and-gold brand continues to shape its path toward the biggest NXT event of the year.

Set for this evening's broadcast is an NXT North American Championship match, with titleholder Shawn Spears defending his gold against rising contender Ricky Saints. Additionally, Trick Williams is scheduled to call out reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi, raising anticipation over what is sure to be an intense confrontation between two top names in the brand.

With tensions rising and major matches looming on the horizon, the countdown to Stand & Deliver gains even more momentum tonight in Orlando.