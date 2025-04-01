MJF Defends AEW-WWE Cross Talk: “Watch Elmo If You Want Censorship”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As the road to WrestleMania 41 intensifies, the March 30th 2025 edition of WWE RAW featured yet another intense exchange between John Cena and WWE World Champion Cody Rhodes. The pair continued to escalate their rivalry in anticipation of their upcoming clash on the grandest stage of them all. During the segment, Cody Rhodes did not shy away from his past, making a notable reference to AEW by stating that he was "booed in a company he created."

This latest interaction between the two top stars marks the second time in recent weeks that AEW has been referenced in WWE programming, blurring the lines between the two promotions and creating a buzz among fans on social media.

Former AEW World Champion MJF, who himself is no stranger to referencing WWE during AEW broadcasts, chimed in following RAW with a message posted to Twitter/X. He addressed the online reaction to the cross-promotion references, writing:

“I truly don’t get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW. Or when AEW mentions or references WWE. If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo. Or better yet. Tell VKM [Vince McMahon] to start a new promotion.”