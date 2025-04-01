Raquel Rodriguez Reflects on Health Battle That Nearly Ended Her WWE Career

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Raquel Rodriguez recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet for a candid conversation on Insight, opening up about the deeply personal and ongoing battle she has faced with her health. During the discussion, she reflected on being sidelined due to an illness that she later revealed in January 2024 as Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). Though she made a brief return the following month, she was again forced to step away from the ring in March. After a seven-month absence, she returned to WWE to assist Liv Morgan in retaining the Women’s World Championship at Bad Blood.

Rodriguez explained that despite undergoing tests, she never received a definitive diagnosis. “So I never really got a full diagnosis to be honest with you. They said it was mast cell activation syndrome, but I got tested and that did not come out positive,” she said. She detailed how MCAS affects the body, describing it as a constant allergic reaction, often triggered by stress or trauma, which leaves the nervous system overly sensitive and reactive to even ordinary substances.

Rodriguez noted that she has struggled with eczema since childhood, but in 2023 she began experiencing more aggressive and unexpected flare-ups. “I started seeing a little bit of eczema pop up on my face. I was like this is kind of weird,” she recalled. Initially, she attributed the reactions to makeup, but over time, symptoms escalated—especially under physical and emotional stress. “I think I had a small reaction just under my eyes and on my neck, which is random, because I do not put makeup here. So honestly, it is a puzzle. I am still trying to figure it out.”

When discussing her time away from WWE, Rodriguez became emotional, describing how the illness affected her both physically and mentally. “I was swelling up. It was to the point where I was unrecognizable to myself. I was looking in the mirror, and I was like, who is she?” she admitted. The physical toll led her to withdraw socially, avoiding mirrors, cameras, and even loved ones. Despite this, she maintained a sense of hope and leaned heavily on the support of her close-knit family and friends. She shared a touching story about her six-year-old niece praying nightly for her recovery. “She does that for me every night,” Rodriguez said with gratitude.

Even after returning to action, Rodriguez continues to deal with the mental and emotional impact of her condition. She recalled an especially difficult moment while watching footage of last year’s Elimination Chamber. “My entrance happens and I just started bawling again because I remember being in that moment and being in Australia with my face swollen,” she said. Although others praised her courage, she admitted it was incredibly difficult to feel proud in that moment. “Deep down, it was really, really hard for me.”