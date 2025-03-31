WWE Raw Results (March 31, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The energy was electric as RAW kicked off with the highly anticipated appearance of John Cena. The crowd immediately erupted into a chorus of “Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks,” setting the tone for a night packed with tension, action, and WrestleMania implications.

Before Cena could get a word in, Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring, cutting him off and jumping straight into the heart of their conflict. Rhodes called out Cena for his verbal jabs and hypocrisy, accusing him of saying one thing and doing another. Cody poked fun at himself—his lisp, his neck tattoo, and his past as Stardust—but made it clear that he believed Cena had turned his back on the very fans and peers he used to claim to support. Cena, in turn, told Rhodes that he would not stoop to his level but warned he would bury him like he had others before. He accused Rhodes of stealing his formula and misleading fans with catchy songs and a fake persona, branding him a con artist.

The war of words escalated as Rhodes fired back, claiming the WWE Universe chose him while Cena was a creation of someone in an office. He told Cena he was no longer the hero he once idolized, calling him both his hero and “a piece of shit.” Cena snapped and went to take a swing, but Rhodes got the upper hand and dropped Cena with CrossRhodes, leaving the ring with a statement made loud and clear.

The New Day vs. New Catch Republic opened the night’s in-ring action. The two teams delivered a competitive and fast-paced tag bout. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston showed great chemistry, using tandem offense to counter the technical style of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. After a flurry of near falls, The New Day managed to land Daybreak on Dunne to secure the pinfall victory. After the match, they demanded a shot at the tag team championships, only to be confronted by The War Raiders. Tensions rose as the two teams stared each other down, with The New Day choosing to back away rather than escalate the situation.

Backstage, Jey Uso met with his brother Jimmy ahead of Jimmy's match against Gunther. Jey offered support, but Jimmy insisted he needed to prove himself on his own tonight. Gunther was also seen heading toward the ring, focused and intense.

Bianca Belair, scheduled to serve as the special guest referee for the Women's World Championship match later in the night, was seen getting last-minute officiating advice from backstage officials.

Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso followed, and the match started with heavy strikes and a physical pace. Jimmy gained brief momentum with a suicide dive and an Uso Splash, but Gunther showed his power and resilience. The match spilled outside the ring multiple times, and after a brutal powerbomb and a sleeperhold, Gunther knocked Jimmy out cold to win by knockout.

After the match, Gunther continued his assault on Jimmy until Jey ran out to make the save. Gunther fled, but the situation quickly escalated after the commercial break. As Jimmy was being helped to the back, Gunther ambushed both brothers, zip-tying Jey to the ropes and forcing him to watch a vicious beatdown on Jimmy. Gunther smeared Jimmy’s blood on himself, taunted Jey with his title, and savagely choked Jimmy out in front of a restrained Jey. The scene was disturbing and intense, leaving the WWE Universe shaken.

Backstage, The Judgment Day regrouped after a chaotic few weeks. They reaffirmed their goal of championship dominance, while Liv Morgan suggested they address issues involving Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. Tension simmered, hinting that not everything was fully resolved within the group.

Bron Breakker and Penta El Zero Miedo teamed up against Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The match was action-packed, with several high-impact spots and fast tags. Despite solid teamwork between Breakker and Penta, a miscommunication led to Breakker accidentally spearing his partner. Balor capitalized, hitting the Coup de Grace for the win. Backstage, Penta confronted Breakker, demanding accountability, but officials stepped in to prevent a fight.

AJ Styles made his way to the ring and called out Logan Paul, tired of waiting for him to say what he needed to say. Paul entered with his usual bravado, dismissing Styles and forgiving him in a sarcastic nod to his recent fatherhood. Styles turned the tables and called Paul the biggest “douchebag” to ever set foot in a WWE ring, telling him that fame and money do not equal talent. Paul tried to cheap shot Styles, but the two brawled outside the ring. Paul gained the upper hand with a low blow and a Paulverizer, laying out Styles and setting the stage for a potential WrestleMania showdown.

Elsewhere, Lyra Valkyria declared her intent to defend her championship against Bayley next week, stating she needed to prove she could beat the one woman who has previously bested her.

The Judgment Day were seen celebrating backstage, but tension remained. Balor claimed the victory, prompting Liv Morgan to assert that Dominik also deserved credit. She made it clear she planned to get Dom a title opportunity of his own.

Iyo Sky defended the WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley, with Bianca Belair officiating. The match was a heated, back-and-forth affair, with both women getting in strong offense. Belair tried to maintain control but was repeatedly caught in the middle of the action. A flurry of attacks led to Belair being accidentally struck by both competitors. As the chaos unfolded, Ripley hit RipTide, but with Belair down, the count never came. Belair eventually called for the bell, declaring the match a double disqualification.

After the match, all hell broke loose. Ripley and Belair brawled, Sky hit a moonsault on both women, and Ripley returned to the ring to hit Riptide on both Sky and Belair. Standing tall with the championship in hand, Ripley made her statement as RAW went off the air.