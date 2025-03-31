Logan Paul vs AJ Styles Confirmed for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A new match has officially been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41, set to take place in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

During the March 31 episode of WWE Raw from London, England, tensions escalated once again between Logan Paul and AJ Styles. While promotional material had teased that Paul would be the one calling out Styles, the segment took a different turn when Styles arrived to the ring first, seemingly prepared for a fight.

Logan Paul eventually made his entrance and took the opportunity to antagonize the London crowd, delivering a tirade that included mocking the audience and labeling them as poor. The confrontation quickly turned physical, and it was Paul who had the upper hand this time, taking down Styles with his new finishing move, the Paulverizer.

After laying out Styles, Paul pointed at the WrestleMania sign above the ring, signaling a challenge. WWE later shared a video on social media where Raw General Manager Adam Pearce officially confirmed the match between Logan Paul and AJ Styles for WrestleMania 41.

As of now, Pearce did not specify whether the match would take place on night one or night two of the two-day event. The only matches with a confirmed slot on Saturday remain Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens, and CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns in a high-stakes triple threat bout.