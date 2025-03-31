WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bayley Set to Defend WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Against Lyra Valkyria on April 7 Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 31, 2025

WWE has officially announced that Bayley will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria on the April 3, 2025 episode of WWE Raw. The upcoming show marks a return to the regular time slot of 8/7c and will be broadcast from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Also confirmed for the same night is the much-anticipated in-ring return of El Grande Americano. In addition, fans can look forward to an appearance by Seth Rollins and other unannounced segments as WWE builds toward WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, during the March 31 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which aired from London, England, it was revealed that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will serve as the official hosts of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

#wwe #raw #bayley #lyra valkyria

