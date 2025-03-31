Bayley Set to Defend WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Against Lyra Valkyria on April 7 Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has officially announced that Bayley will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria on the April 3, 2025 episode of WWE Raw. The upcoming show marks a return to the regular time slot of 8/7c and will be broadcast from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Also confirmed for the same night is the much-anticipated in-ring return of El Grande Americano. In addition, fans can look forward to an appearance by Seth Rollins and other unannounced segments as WWE builds toward WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, during the March 31 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which aired from London, England, it was revealed that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will serve as the official hosts of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of WrestleMania 41 Weekend.