Jimmy Uso Left Bloodied After Brutal Assault From Gunther

Gunther dominated the March 31 episode of WWE Raw as he competed in singles action against Jimmy Uso. The World Heavyweight Champion controlled the pace throughout, ultimately forcing Jimmy to pass out in a vicious submission hold.

Following the bell, the situation escalated quickly. As medics assisted Jimmy and Jey Uso out of the arena, Gunther launched a brutal assault from behind, taking out both brothers in a shocking post-match attack.

He attempted to powerbomb Jey Uso onto steel steps, but officials and security intervened. Undeterred, Gunther broke free and tied Jey to the middle ring rope, where he unleashed a merciless beatdown.

Gunther then held up the World Heavyweight Championship in Jey's face before turning his attention back to Jimmy. Despite being bloodied, Jimmy tried to fight back, only to be powerbombed and struck repeatedly.

The chaos ended with Gunther once again choking out Jimmy, leaving Jey helpless and restrained, forced to witness the violent scene unfold.