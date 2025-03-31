Tyler Bate Returns on WWE Raw, Reuniting with Pete Dunne

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A popular WWE tag team has officially reunited, following the return of one of its members after a lengthy injury absence.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, collectively known as the New Catch Republic, are back together as a team after Bate made his return on the March 31 episode of WWE Raw, which took place in their home country of England.

The team had been inactive since July 2024, when Bate was sidelined due to a torn pectoral muscle. Their last match as a team before the hiatus was on NXT, where they faced Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Since then, Dunne has been competing as a heel in singles action, engaging in feuds with babyfaces such as Sheamus and Penta.

However, Bate's surprise return marked a shift for both men, who now appear to be babyfaces once again. Introduced by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, the New Catch Republic served as mystery opponents for the New Day.

Although they came up short in their return match, it was New Day who used their victory as momentum, calling for a World Tag Team Title opportunity against the War Raiders during a backstage interview. The Raiders then appeared on the ramp to confront them, suggesting a title bout is on the horizon.