WWE Hosts Second Day of UK Tryouts with International Talent in Attendance

WWE continued its ongoing search for rising stars in professional wrestling with the second day of talent tryouts at the UK Performance Center on March 30. This followed a packed first session on March 29, bringing even more fresh faces into the spotlight in front of WWE scouts.

Among those who entered the ring for evaluation were several names from Pro Wrestling NOAH, including Aigle Blanc, Stephanie Maze, and Jack Morris. Each brought their own style and experience in hopes of making an impression strong enough to secure a future with WWE.

The tryouts saw a number of standout performances. Man Like DeReiss reportedly received strong praise for his showing, while Rhio emerged as a significant highlight of the day. Interest in Rhio was so high that a clip circulated online showing Triple H paying particularly close attention to her performance, adding to speculation about her prospects with the company.

Also notable was Zozaya’s involvement. Reports suggest that he ended his tenure with Pro Wrestling NOAH earlier than planned to participate in the tryout, signaling the importance of the opportunity.

NXT talent played an active role in assisting throughout the event, offering guidance and support where needed. British wrestling veteran and former NXT UK star Sha Samuels was also on hand to share his insights and experience with those attending.

At this stage, there has been no official word on whether any of the tryout participants have been offered contracts.