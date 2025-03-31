Kevin Nash Declares Kurt Angle the Greatest Worker in Wrestling History

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kevin Nash had high praise for fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, calling Angle the best in-ring performer the wrestling business has ever seen.

Nash and Angle spent a significant amount of time working together in TNA Wrestling, particularly during their run as part of the Main Event Mafia. That dominant faction also included Booker T, Scott Steiner, and Sting, all of whom played key roles in elevating the company during a pivotal time in its history.

Reflecting on Angle’s contributions, Nash did not hold back in his admiration for the Olympic Gold Medallist’s work—especially during his time in TNA, which he believes has not been given the recognition it deserves.

“I think Kurt is the greatest worker that has ever been in this business,” Nash declared. “People, I guess, were not privy to his run at TNA. I guess because it is not out there on the network, but that TNA era of the AJs, the Alex Shelleys, the Sabins, Homicide—I mean, there was so much talent in the locker room and so much talent in that six-sided ring. I do not think that era of wrestling in TNA get their flowers.”

Nash’s comments shine a spotlight on what many fans and critics alike have called one of the most underrated runs of Angle’s career. After his departure from WWE in 2006, Angle quickly became a cornerstone of TNA Wrestling, delivering classic matches and elevating homegrown talents like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and others.

While much of Angle’s WWE career has been widely celebrated, Nash’s remarks suggest that his TNA run—packed with athleticism, storytelling, and innovation—deserves the same level of respect and admiration.