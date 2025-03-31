Eva Marie Hints at WWE Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE star Eva Marie recently sat down with Ring The Belle for a candid interview, offering insight into her WWE journey, her time in NXT, and the possibility of a return to the company in the future.

When asked about a potential WWE comeback, Eva Marie expressed both gratitude and excitement for the idea.

“So, because words mean a lot, and I feel like you can speak whatever you want into existence. I love WWE. I’m very grateful to WWE. I love the WWE Universe. I mean, I feel like you can’t get enough of the Evaution," she said. "I would love to come back and stir things up. There’s nothing better than going out there and ruffling some feathers. So, yeah, the possibility, for sure, it’s always possible.”

Eva Marie made it clear that her passion for wrestling and entertaining fans is still alive, and her comments suggest that she would embrace the opportunity to step back into the spotlight if the timing and circumstances were right.

Reflecting on her time in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, Eva was honest about the challenges she faced early in her career.

“So I’m a Virgo, I am a perfectionist and I was really thankful for the position that God gave me like out the gate. However, I didn’t have the time to really hone in my craft at all because I was on the road," she explained. "Then you don’t really have the training time in the ring. We were filming Total Divas too. So any free time I was filming Total Divas. So the time to actually train in ring was very, very minor.”

She went on to share how her drive to improve was rooted in a genuine love for wrestling and a desire to achieve more than what she did during her initial run.

“I wanted to do it for myself essentially, because I loved WWE. I loved wrestling and I felt for myself, I know what I can accomplish, which obviously is one of those things that obviously still haunts me to this day," she admitted. "I would love to say that I was champ and to have the title and have a massive title run or a massive storyline. Because if you look at my career, really, I never really had like a huge storyline, like a massive one that was like continuous for months. I’ve had great ones. When I was in NXT, one of my favorites is me and Bayley.”

Eva Marie also praised former WWE star AJ Lee for being gracious and helpful during her early days in the company.

“She was actually fantastic. Because looking back, I have to give a lot of love to many of the girls, especially working with me out the gate because they didn’t know who I was until after obviously, you know, me being there for a little while and them getting to know me as like a person and not like the Eva Marie character," she said.

She acknowledged how difficult it can be for top-tier talent to work with someone brand new and inexperienced, and she showed deep appreciation for the patience AJ and others showed her.

“For them to have the patience to be willing, gracious enough to kind of guide me through a lot of the things that we did or any of the work that we did together is amazing," she continued. "Its huge because that’s hard, especially when you’re at such a high caliber and a high level and then to also have to in a sense dumb it down for somebody that literally had just weeks previously learned how to take her first back bump like that’s kind of insane so I really appreciate it and I had a great time like, she was awesome and really easy to work with.”