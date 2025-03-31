Karrion Kross’ WWE Deal Set to Expire This Summer

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Karrion Kross’s time with WWE may be approaching a turning point, as his current contract is reportedly nearing its expiration. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kross’s deal is expected to run out this summer, though exact details are still being finalized. At this time, there is no word on whether discussions about a potential contract renewal have begun.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Kross has made a strong impression on WWE officials. Many within the company have praised his effectiveness in generating fan interest through his social media presence and his recent work on Monday Night Raw.

Kross, alongside his wife Scarlett, was previously released from WWE in November 2021. During his time away from the company, Kross turned down a one-off appearance in AEW and instead competed in MLW and NJPW, where he reportedly left a positive impression backstage.

Both Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE in 2022 following the creative leadership shift led by Triple H. A former two-time NXT Champion, Kross has also made his mark in promotions such as Impact Wrestling, MLW, and Lucha Underground.