WWE Superstars Invade Clash of Clans Ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE has officially announced a new partnership with the popular mobile video game Clash of Clans ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The collaboration will include an “enhanced match sponsorship” at WrestleMania 41 and will see WWE Superstars integrated into the game throughout April. As part of the campaign, several WWE wrestlers have been reimagined as playable characters in Clash of Clans, bringing a unique fusion of sports entertainment and mobile gaming to fans around the world.

According to a press release, starting Tuesday, April 1, Clash of Clans players will experience WWE-themed content including special environments, limited-time gameplay events, cosmetics, and various Easter Eggs that pay tribute to WWE’s storied history.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, a self-professed long-time fan of Clash of Clans, is reportedly ranked in the top 10 percent of players worldwide. Rhodes is among several WWE Superstars featured in the game during the crossover, appearing as the “Barbarian King.”

Other WWE Superstars and their Clash of Clans counterparts include:

Rhea Ripley as the “Archer Queen”

The Undertaker as the “Grand Warden”

Bianca Belair as the “Royal Champion”

Rey Mysterio as the “Minion Prince”

Kane as the “P.E.K.K.A”

Becky Lynch as the “Valkyrie”

Jey Uso as the “Thrower”

To kick off the promotion, Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley appear in a brand new video promoting the Clash of Clans and WWE collaboration.