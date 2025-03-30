WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight’s A&E WWE Lineup: Gunther Featured on WWE LFG, Michaels vs. Hall Rivalry Spotlighted, and More

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2025

A&E continues its weekly Sunday night WWE programming block tonight, offering fans a mix of new content and nostalgic highlights. The evening kicks off with a fresh episode of WWE LFG, featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. In this episode, Gunther challenges the Future Greats to dig deeper and display more toughness and urgency inside the ring. One rising star is pushed to confront her darker instincts, while another is taken to their breaking point.

Following that, WWE Rivals explores the storied clash between Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall. Hosted by comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, the episode takes an in-depth look at the rivalry that helped shape an era, with commentary from Kevin Owens, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac, and John Bradshaw Layfield.

The night wraps up with WWE’s Greatest Moments, turning its attention to World Championship Wrestling. This episode reflects on the legacy of WCW, celebrating the iconic moments and larger-than-life personalities that helped define the once-dominant promotion in professional wrestling history.

