WWE Confirms Stacked Lineup of Matches and Segments for March 31 Raw in London

WWE is continuing to load up the card as the road to WrestleMania intensifies, with Monday Night RAW set to emanate from London on March 31—and the latest announcements have made an already stacked show even more compelling.

WWE Official Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday to confirm additional matches, including two tag team bouts that promise to bring both chaos and consequences. One of the newly confirmed matches will see Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor take on Bron Breakker and Penta in a rematch from last week’s confrontation.

The duo of Breakker and Penta came up short in their Intercontinental Championship match, and the closing moments of RAW saw them laid out by Dominik and Balor. However, with revenge on their minds, Breakker and Penta are set to even the score as this heated rivalry continues to escalate.

Also set to appear are The New Day, who will be in action in front of the London crowd. While their opponents have yet to be revealed, the presence of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods almost guarantees a high-energy contest full of unpredictability.

As anticipation builds, the lineup for RAW on March 31 is shaping up to deliver major WrestleMania momentum shifts:

Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

John Cena and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

Logan Paul to call out AJ Styles

The New Day in action

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor vs. Bron Breakker and Penta