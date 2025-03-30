WWE and Culture Kings Partner for WrestleMania 41 VIP Package

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE has announced a collaboration with Culture Kings to offer a brand-new On Location VIP experience at WrestleMania 41. Priced at $595, the exclusive package offers fans a premium opportunity to enhance their WrestleMania weekend. The experience is available for purchase now and includes the following:
Your WWE – Culture Kings Merchandise Launch Experience Includes:
* Early Access Into the Store
Enter the store ahead of General Admission and get early access to the exclusive WWE x Culture Kings collaboration!
* Interactions with WWE Superstars
Meet & greet with WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Carmelo Hayes, Chelsea Green, R-Truth & Omos as they experience the merchandise drop with you!
Please note, while we aim to facilitate interactions, we cannot guarantee that you will meet every Superstar in attendance.
* Premium VIP Open Bar
Enjoy all of your favorite drinks as you get ready for WrestleMania weekend. Stop by the exclusive Culture Kings VIP bar to enjoy a WWE themed specialty cocktail or mocktail!
* Event Exclusive Culture Kings Souvenir
Enter the hidden Secret Room at Culture Kings and receive an exclusive gift as you gear up for WrestleMania!
⚡ The Rock Shuts Down CM Punk Rumors, Confirms They Are on Good Terms
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has addressed ongoing speculation about tension between himself and CM Punk, firmly denying any rift b [...]— Ben Kerin Mar 30, 2025 10:04AM