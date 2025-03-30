WWE and Culture Kings Partner for WrestleMania 41 VIP Package

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has announced a collaboration with Culture Kings to offer a brand-new On Location VIP experience at WrestleMania 41. Priced at $595, the exclusive package offers fans a premium opportunity to enhance their WrestleMania weekend. The experience is available for purchase now and includes the following:

Your WWE – Culture Kings Merchandise Launch Experience Includes:

* Early Access Into the Store

Enter the store ahead of General Admission and get early access to the exclusive WWE x Culture Kings collaboration!

* Interactions with WWE Superstars

Meet & greet with WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Carmelo Hayes, Chelsea Green, R-Truth & Omos as they experience the merchandise drop with you!

Please note, while we aim to facilitate interactions, we cannot guarantee that you will meet every Superstar in attendance.

* Premium VIP Open Bar

Enjoy all of your favorite drinks as you get ready for WrestleMania weekend. Stop by the exclusive Culture Kings VIP bar to enjoy a WWE themed specialty cocktail or mocktail!

* Event Exclusive Culture Kings Souvenir

Enter the hidden Secret Room at Culture Kings and receive an exclusive gift as you gear up for WrestleMania!



