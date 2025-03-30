WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Kicks Off European Talent Search at UK Performance Center

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2025

WWE Kicks Off European Talent Search at UK Performance Center

WWE’s latest European tryout officially began on March 29 at the UK Performance Center, bringing together a promising lineup of talent from across the continent. The event, part of WWE’s ongoing efforts to scout and develop future Superstars, featured an intensive first day of evaluation, including fundamental drills, a promo class, and a round of tryout matches.

Man Like DeReiss emerged as one of the top standouts on day one, drawing notable praise from WWE officials for his performance in the ring and on the microphone.

The tryout continues on March 30, with more in-ring action expected as the participants aim to further impress the WWE scouts in attendance and potentially secure a path into the company’s developmental system.

The following talent participated in the March 29 tryout session:

  • Rhio

  • Goldenboy Santos

  • Zozaya

  • Man Like DeReiss

  • Luke Jacobs

  • Bionic (Of Gladiators)

  • Nathan Angel

  • Rayne Leverkusen

  • Danny Jones

  • Adam Maxted

  • Yago Rivera


#wwe #united kingdom #uk #tryouts

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π