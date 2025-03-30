WWE Kicks Off European Talent Search at UK Performance Center

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE’s latest European tryout officially began on March 29 at the UK Performance Center, bringing together a promising lineup of talent from across the continent. The event, part of WWE’s ongoing efforts to scout and develop future Superstars, featured an intensive first day of evaluation, including fundamental drills, a promo class, and a round of tryout matches.

Man Like DeReiss emerged as one of the top standouts on day one, drawing notable praise from WWE officials for his performance in the ring and on the microphone.

The tryout continues on March 30, with more in-ring action expected as the participants aim to further impress the WWE scouts in attendance and potentially secure a path into the company’s developmental system.

The following talent participated in the March 29 tryout session: