SPOILERS From March 29 ROH TV Tapings for HonorClub Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2025

Following the latest AEW Collision tapings, several matches were recorded for an upcoming episode of Ring of Honor television on HonorClub.

In six-man tag team action, the trio of MxM Connection and Johnny TV, accompanied by Taya Valkyrie, picked up a decisive win over Ryan Matthews, Jordan Cross, and Drake Daniels.

The Infantry scored a notable victory over Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds, thanks in part to an assist from The Frat House, who made their presence felt during the bout.

Marina Shafir secured a dominant win against Nixi XS, finishing the match with a chokeout.

Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara competed in non-title action, where they emerged victorious against The Frat House's Griff Garrison and Cole Karter.

The Outrunners notched up a win over Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, who were accompanied by Smart Mark Sterling.

The Gates of Agony also walked away with a strong win, defeating the duo of Deonn Russman and former WWE NXT star Kal Bloom, known to fans as Von Wagner.

Tomohiro Ishii was in action and managed to defeat The Frat House’s Preston Vance, who was joined at ringside by Jacked Jameson.

In Pure Rules competition, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty retained his title by forcing AR Fox to submit.

— Ben Kerin Mar 30, 2025 10:05AM


