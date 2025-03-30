WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Duke Hudson Rebrands as Duke Hanson Following WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2025

Since parting ways with WWE in January, Duke Hudson, previously a member of Chase U, has found himself in high demand on the international wrestling circuit.

According to Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan, promotions across Australia and Europe have shown a strong interest in securing his talents. Embracing a new chapter in his career, Hudson has reintroduced himself under a new ring name—Duke Hanson.

The former WWE star took to social media to debut his updated moniker and reveal a fresh look, complete with new ring gear. Alongside the photo, he simply captioned the post:
“Duke Hanson 2K25.”

Hanson’s first post-WWE appearance will now come sooner than initially planned. His debut match at Pandemonium Wrestling, originally scheduled for later this year, has been rescheduled for WrestleMania weekend following Wardlow’s sudden removal from the April 17th event. This bout will officially mark Hanson’s in-ring return since his WWE departure.


