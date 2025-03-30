WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Shuts Down CM Punk Rumors, Confirms They Are on Good Terms

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2025

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has addressed ongoing speculation about tension between himself and CM Punk, firmly denying any rift between the two.

The rumors resurfaced after a video posted on Instagram by a user named allenownz claimed The Rock harbored negative feelings toward Punk and intended to keep him from headlining WrestleMania. Responding directly to the video, The Rock made it clear there was no bad blood, saying, “First of all, Punk and I have become good buddies over the years. We’re solid. Secondly, whatever match making scenario is best for true long term (not short term) business success- that will be our Mania main event. Lastly, you’re clown.”

Their history in the ring dates back to 2013, when The Rock defeated CM Punk at the Royal Rumble to capture the WWE Championship. He retained the title in a rematch at Elimination Chamber and then dropped the championship to John Cena at WrestleMania in their much-anticipated rematch.

Looking ahead to WrestleMania 41, CM Punk is scheduled to compete in a high-stakes triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, fueling further excitement for the event.


