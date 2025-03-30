Goldberg Begins Training for Final WWE Match in 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is officially preparing for his final match, aiming to step back into the ring for one last time in the summer of 2025. The legendary powerhouse has not wrestled since his loss to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in 2022, but he is now beginning the process of bringing his career to a close on his own terms.

Back in October, Goldberg made headlines when he confronted World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at WWE Bad Blood. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg addressed his retirement plans and hinted at the range of potential opponents for his farewell bout. He mentioned names such as Bron Breakker and GUNTHER, suggesting that a match against the current champion would represent a symbolic “passing of the torch.”

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer had previously reported that the original plan was for Goldberg’s retirement match to take place against GUNTHER, likely after the champion eventually loses the title. However, it remains to be seen whether that plan is still under consideration.

Goldberg recently took to Instagram to confirm that he has officially begun training for his final in-ring appearance. His training camp includes a mix of experienced figures and combat sports athletes such as Kevin Von Erich and Tyrone Spong.

He captioned the post:

“And the grind begins…..assembling my inring crew🤫 @goldberg21_99 @ramvonerich @coachjimmyhouse @thekevinvonerich @black_diamond_martial_arts @tyrone_spong.”