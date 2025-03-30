AEW Adds Decisive TNT Title Bout Between Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole to Dynasty

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A third encounter between Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole for the TNT Championship has been added to the AEW Dynasty lineup.

The match was made official during Saturday night’s episode of Collision, with both competitors agreeing to a decisive battle set for next Sunday. This time, there will be no time limit and no outside interference, ensuring that a definitive winner will emerge.

During an in-ring confrontation, Cole expressed his frustration that their rivalry had yet to produce a clear victor. “I do not want to end this on a draw,” Cole declared. Garcia echoed that sentiment, admitting that his inability to defeat Cole had been eating away at him. Despite Matt Menard insisting Cole did not deserve another title opportunity, Garcia said he needed this match and vowed, “The better man will win—and it will be me.”

Their first clash on March 1 ended in a no contest following an attack by Shane Taylor Promotions. A rematch on Collision: Slam Dunk last weekend resulted in a time-limit draw, leaving fans and both men without closure—until now.

Here is the updated card for AEW Dynasty, taking place Sunday, April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

⚡AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole – No time limit, no interference

⚡AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

⚡AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne

⚡AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey – Triple Threat Match

⚡AEW Trios Champions Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, PAC & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

⚡ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido – Title vs. Mask Match (not yet officially confirmed)