WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Kevin Knight Signs with AEW After Standout Collision Performance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2025

Kevin Knight Signs with AEW After Standout Collision Performance

A former NJPW Young Lion has officially joined the AEW roster.

Following his match against Jay White on Saturday's episode of Collision, Tony Khan announced that Kevin Knight has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Despite coming up short in the bout, Knight left a strong impression, even earning praise from the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

After their hard-fought match, White shook Knight’s hand and remarked that fans could expect to see much more of him in AEW going forward.

Tony Khan took to social media shortly after to confirm the signing, stating: “Congratulations, it’s official! After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite!”

Knight began his professional wrestling career in 2019, joining NJPW in 2020 as a Young Lion. He steadily climbed the ranks before teaming with KUSHIDA in 2022. The duo would go on to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships twice, with their most recent title reign ending at Wrestle Kingdom 19, where they lost the belts to Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita in a four-way ladder match. That appearance marked Knight’s final match in NJPW. Since then, he has competed in promotions such as Maple Leaf Pro and GCW.

Now, Kevin Knight looks to embark on a new chapter in AEW, bringing his high-flying offense and growing momentum to the spotlight.


#aew #njpw #kevin knight

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π