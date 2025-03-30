Kevin Knight Signs with AEW After Standout Collision Performance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A former NJPW Young Lion has officially joined the AEW roster.

Following his match against Jay White on Saturday's episode of Collision, Tony Khan announced that Kevin Knight has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Despite coming up short in the bout, Knight left a strong impression, even earning praise from the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

After their hard-fought match, White shook Knight’s hand and remarked that fans could expect to see much more of him in AEW going forward.

Tony Khan took to social media shortly after to confirm the signing, stating: “Congratulations, it’s official! After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite!”

Knight began his professional wrestling career in 2019, joining NJPW in 2020 as a Young Lion. He steadily climbed the ranks before teaming with KUSHIDA in 2022. The duo would go on to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships twice, with their most recent title reign ending at Wrestle Kingdom 19, where they lost the belts to Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita in a four-way ladder match. That appearance marked Knight’s final match in NJPW. Since then, he has competed in promotions such as Maple Leaf Pro and GCW.

Now, Kevin Knight looks to embark on a new chapter in AEW, bringing his high-flying offense and growing momentum to the spotlight.