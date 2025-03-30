TNA iMPACT! SPOILERS: Brand-New Title Revealed During TV Tapings

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

TNA Wrestling returned to St. Joseph, Missouri this past weekend for a double round of television tapings that delivered notable returns, storyline developments, and major announcements heading into TNA Rebellion.

The Friday night taping featured the return of Ethan Page, marking his first appearance in TNA in four years. His comeback immediately thrust him into the title picture, as he interrupted a segment between Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry to claim he, too, was owed a shot at the TNA World Championship. The confrontation ended with a three-way title match being made official for TNA Rebellion, with Hendry set to defend against both Kazarian and Page.

Elsewhere during the Friday taping, Moose defeated Cody Deaner after Deaner managed to last two minutes in the ring with the X-Division Champion, earning himself a future title opportunity. Ace Austin also picked up a disqualification win over Mustafa Ali, while The System made their presence known by attacking Deaner earlier in the evening. The Hardys successfully defended the TNA World Tag Team Titles against The Great Hands in the night’s main event.

Saturday’s taping brought several more developments, including the announcement of a brand-new TNA International Championship. A tournament to crown the first-ever champion will take place at TNA Unbreakable, with all matches set as triple threats.

Santino Marella, serving as TNA's Director of Authority, stripped Steph De Lander of the Digital Media Championship and was active in booking action for Rebellion, including a six-person tag match after a post-match brawl involving Fatal Influence, Rosemary, and others.

In other highlights, KC Navarro secured his place in the Ultimate X match at Rebellion by defeating Cody Deaner. Elijah held a musical segment where he announced a “Walk With Elijah” open challenge for Rebellion, while AJ Francis gained momentum by defeating Sami Callihan and Mance Warner in a triple threat.

The tension between Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian came to a head during Saturday’s tag team main event when Page refused to tag in, ultimately costing their team the match against Joe Hendry and Elijah.

Below are the full spoiler results from both nights of tapings:

Friday, March 29 – TNA TV Tapings

Maggie Lee defeated Savannah Evans

Laredo Kid defeated Jason Hotch

Frankie Kazarian defeated Elijah

The System attacked Cody Deaner during a segment

Jordynne Grace & Jakara Jackson defeated Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

Ethan Page returned and interrupted Kazarian and Hendry; Rebellion main event made official

Ace Austin defeated Mustafa Ali via disqualification

Cody Deaner lasted two minutes in the ring with Moose, earning a future title shot

Moose defeated Cody Deaner (X-Division Championship)

The System defeated The Rascalz

Leon Slater defeated Ryan Nemeth

Eddie Edwards defeated Steve Maclin

The Hardys defeated The Great Hands (TNA World Tag Team Championship)

Jacy Jayne, Jasmyn Nyx & Tessa Blanchard defeated Lei Ying Lee, Xia Brookside & Masha Slamovich

Saturday, March 30 – TNA TV Tapings (Xplosion matches in brackets)