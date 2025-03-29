AEW Collision Results - March 29, 2025

Results by: Cory Strode, pwinsider.com

It is Saturday, and Collision is live at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI. Our commentary team is Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness.

Toni Storm comes to the ring with her title and a microphone. She immediately calls Megan Bayne to the ring, and since there’s no music, Toni has something to say and is hit by a spotlight. She says that on Wednesday she was the better woman, and Toni is embarrassed, hurt, and ashamed. Toni lays down on the mat and says she went to her hotel and went over what happened over and over again. The next morning, she remembered exactly who she is. As she starts to say what she will do at Dynasty, she is attacked by Penelope Ford.

Ford gets in one good attack, and while Toni is going after Ford, Megan Bayne attacks and drops Toni with a Face Decent on the belt. Bayne holds the title aloft over Toni’s prone body.

We then go to a promo from Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Claudio says he will destroy Cope at Dynamite on Wednesday. Mox then says he only fears a few people in his life—one of them is Marina Shafir. He wants to watch Shafir and Willow Nightingale tear it up, but Swerve Strickland talked a good game. Shafir says she will rip Willow’s liver out and shove it down her throat.

Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

Knight is a wrestler in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and they give him a brief highlight reel on his way to the ring.

They quickly go to mat wrestling and then break. They go to armbars. Neither has an advantage. They lock up and go to side headlock takedowns. They run the ropes and White gets a shoulder tackle, and they run the ropes again. Knight gets a pair of arm drags and then a hurricanrana. White nails him with big chops in the corner. Knight gets a series of uppercuts.

They fight on the ropes and White gets a dragon screw in the ropes and goes back to chops. White gets a brainbuster for two as we go to picture-in-picture.

When we return to full screen, they are fighting on the top turnbuckle. White chops Knight from the top to the floor. White rolls him into the ring for a two-count. White lays in chops and Knight goes to a knee and asks for more before chopping back. Knight gets a dropkick when White comes off the ropes. They trade blows and White comes out of the corner with a lariat. Knight gets a scoop slam and then hits a UFO splash for two.

They run the ropes again and Knight leaps over a chop and hits a thrust kick. Knight tries a springboard, but White catches him. White tries for an uranage, but Knight reverses it for a two-count. White goes to the top and Knight gets a tijeras. Knight charges at White, and White gets a flatliner and follows with a German suplex. White gets an uranage. He follows with the Blade Runner for the pin and the win.

Winner: Jay White

White calls for the crowd to cheer for Knight, and he says we will see a lot more of Kevin Knight in AEW. White then says he needs to win the Owen Hart Tournament because he needs to win the title at All In, and he will show everyone it is still the Switchblade Jay White Era.

We get a video of MJF throwing out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game.

Mercedes Moné vs. The Already-In-The-Ring Robyn Renegade

Moné wins with a Moné Maker.

Robyn looks better in the ring every time I see her, and I hope she moves beyond being a jobber to the stars soon.

Winner: Mercedes Moné

Tony Schiavone goes to the ring for an interview. Moné asked for this time in order to tell us she is the greatest TBS Champion of all time, so she is in the Owen Hart Tournament to add the World Title to her collection. Tony mentions Billie Starkz is in the tournament, and this causes Moné to go off and say Starkz’s trainer sucks.

This brings her trainer out, and we get Athena coming to the ring. They go face-to-face and circle each other in the ring, and the crowd is behind Athena. Moné tries to charge Athena, who dodges and drops Moné. Robyn helps Moné up as Athena goes to the top, and Moné shoves Robyn in the way when Athena leaps and Robyn takes the O-Face.

In the back, Lexi is with Queen Aminata. Tonight we get Billie Starkz vs. Jamie Hayter because of an injury. Serena Deeb says her injury was preventable because she didn’t listen to Deeb. Deeb says every time Aminata listens to her, she wins, and every time she doesn’t, she loses.

Aminata says she chooses not to listen to Deeb. Deeb says she respects that, but she thinks Aminata will realize she needs Deeb’s help and gives her a book.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin)

Bill and Darius start off the match, but since Darius is taking his time to start, Dante tags in. Keith asks to tag in and they lock up and go to the ropes, where Dante breaks clean. Keith gets an arm drag takedown, and Dante gets out with an arm drag and a dropkick. Dante and Darius work over Keith with quick tags in their corner. Keith is able to get a roundhouse kick and tags in Bill, who then works over Darius.

Darius tries to fight out of Bill’s corner, but Keith is able to knock Darius to the floor as we go to picture-in-picture.

When we return to full screen, Darius has been the babyface in peril, and he is able to get the hot tag to Dante while still in Bill’s grasp. Bill stops any attack by Dante with a clothesline and dominates both members of Top Flight. Bill leaps at Dante, who dodges so that Bill hits the top of the ring post. Dante is able to get a big kick on Bill, who tags in Keith. Top Flight ping-pongs Bill with kicks, and Bill rolls to the floor. Dante leaps on Bill on the floor, and Darius gets a fallaway slam on Keith for two.

Bill and Darius fight on the floor, but Dante leaps from the top onto Bill. He then tries for a frog splash on Keith, who gets the knees up. Keith gets an exploder suplex and tags in Bill, who hits a chokeslam for the pin and the win.

Winner: Big Bill and Bryan Keith

After the match, Lio Rush and Action Andretti show up with chains, but before they can attack, AR Fox hits the ring to help run them off.

We get a recap of the match between Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole’s time-limit draw.

Lexi is with Jamie Hayter, who says she respects Billie Starkz, but she will not show her mercy. She also announces she’s entering the Owen Hart Tournament.

Adam Cole comes to the ring with Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. Then Daniel Garcia comes to the ring with Matt Menard. Cole says he respects Garcia as a fighting champion, and while he couldn’t get it done last week, he knows Garcia didn’t either — they still need to see who the better man is, and Cole knows it’s him. They need to finish this fight.

Garcia says he agrees with a lot of what Cole said, and it’s frustrating knowing Cole doesn’t think he can beat him. Menard reminds everyone that Garcia is the TNT Champion, and it’s Cole’s job to beat him. Garcia says he doesn’t have to do this, but he wants to — so he will face Cole one more time.

Strong says that while Garcia is the future, Cole is one of the best on the planet, and Garcia’s not there yet. The two sides argue. Garcia says he’s sick of the distractions. At Dynasty, there will be no one at ringside, no time limit, and a clear winner — and you’re looking at him.

In the back, Athena and Billie Starkz are standing by. Athena tells everyone to keep her name out of their mouths, and she’s entering the Owen Hart Tournament. Starkz says she’s ready for her main event against Jamie Hayter. Athena says she’ll probably disappoint her — but she’ll be watching.

Dax Harwood (w/ Cash Wheeler) vs. Wheeler Yuta

They lock up and break quickly, repeating a few times. They move to armbars, and the crowd hates Yuta. Dax gets a side headlock takeover for one. Yuta forces them to the corner, where he hits a series of strikes. Dax whips Yuta to the corner and hits a scoop slam. Yuta gets a slam and they trade side headlock takeovers.

They run the ropes and neither man can get control as they tangle in the ropes. Dax lays in chops around the ring. He follows with a Northern Lights suplex for two. Yuta rolls to the floor to regroup. Dax follows, but Yuta runs him into the barricade and then into the steel steps. Yuta starts working over Dax’s arm. He hits a superplex off the top as we go to picture-in-picture.

When we return, Yuta is still targeting Dax’s arm. They trade blows across the barricade, and Dax can’t hit the piledriver because of the arm. Yuta gets a back body drop and rolls Dax back into the ring. Dax is able to hit a dragon screw into the ropes — twice — then whips Yuta’s leg around the ring post and locks in a leg bar using the post. Dax tries for a Sharpshooter, but Yuta kicks him into the ring post. Yuta climbs to the top, but Dax knocks him down.

Dax joins him for an avalanche back suplex and crawls to the cover for two. He tries for the Sharpshooter again, but Yuta blocks and gets Cattle Mutilation. Dax makes it to the ropes. Dax nails Yuta with a right hand, but Yuta hits a German suplex with a bridge for two. He gets Cattle Mutilation again, but Dax rolls through and breaks free with a headbutt. Dax locks in the Sharpshooter, but Yuta gets to the ropes.

Yuta is able to reverse Dax and roll him up for the pin and the win.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

After the match, Dax yells at the referee, saying it was a two-count. The ref argues back and Dax shoves the ref into the corner. Security rushes in and grabs Dax to allow the ref to leave the ring. Dax shoves off security and then shoves Cash Wheeler. Dax slowly stalks toward Cash, but then holds a hand out to help him up. Cash slaps it away and gets in Dax's face before walking off.

Lexi is with The Patriarchy, minus Christian Cage. Lio Rush and Action Andretti ask what’s up with Nick Wayne’s boy AR Fox. Nick says Fox and he are done. They argue, and Lio says when it’s time to fight Top Flight and AR Fox, Nick should be on their side.

Hologram vs. The Already-In-The-Ring Blake Christian (w/ Lee Johnson)

We get a brief highlight video for Christian.

They mirror each other’s moves early on. Hologram hits a bridging suplex for two and follows with a series of high-flying moves and flips. Blake asks for a handshake, then slaps Hologram instead. This fires up Hologram, who unleashes a flurry of offense until Blake runs him into the steel steps as we go to picture-in-picture.

When we return, Hologram hits another bridging suplex for two, then a dropkick that sends Blake to the floor. Lee shoves Blake out of the way as Hologram dives, and Lee takes the hit. Hologram and Blake brawl on top of the barricade before Hologram hits a hurricanrana. Blake suplexes Hologram from the steel steps to the floor, then hits a 450 splash in the ring for two.

They run the ropes, and Blake gets a powerslam but misses a springboard. Hologram hits a crossbody. Blake escapes a Portal Bomb and lands strikes, but Hologram grabs him and spins him into a Portal Bomb for the pin and the win.

Winner: Hologram

Lexi is with Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander, both of whom say they’re going to win the Owen Hart Tournament.

Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

I love that the women have gotten the main events on both AEW shows this week. AEW has done a great job building their women’s division over the last year.

They lock up and Hayter forces them to the corner, where they break clean — twice. Starkz shows frustration. They run the ropes and Hayter hits a shoulder tackle, but Starkz pops back up and nails her in the face. Starkz gets a roll-up for two, then a hook kick to the head. Hayter pulls her down from the top rope and hits a shotgun dropkick off the second rope, brushing off her shoulder as we go to picture-in-picture.

When we return, Hayter has a single-leg crab locked in. Starkz finally crawls to the ropes. She dumps Hayter to the floor and hits a dive. Starkz rolls Hayter into the ring and covers for two. Hayter escapes a pickup attempt, and Starkz gets a hair takedown. They trade kicks. Hayter hits a shotgun dropkick and both women are down.

They both get to their feet, and Starkz hits a vertical neckbreaker for two. She puts Hayter on her shoulders, but Hayter escapes and lands a vertical neckbreaker of her own, followed by a sliding lariat for two. Starkz gets a German suplex. They run the ropes, exchanging attacks, and Hayter gets another German suplex for two. Starkz blocks the Hayterade and hits a knee-based facebuster and a question mark kick. Hayter dodges the next attack and hits the Hayterade off the bottom rope for the pin and the win.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Athena comes to the stage and holds up her Ring of Honor title as we go off the air