Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Confirmed for Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has officially confirmed another major match for the first night of WrestleMania 41, which will now feature Randy Orton taking on Kevin Owens in what is shaping up to be a personal and heated grudge match. This announcement follows the previously confirmed Night One main event—CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, the second night will be headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against John Cena.

During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Randy Orton faced Drew McIntyre in singles competition, only for the bout to be thrown into chaos after Kevin Owens interfered. The distraction cost Orton the match, and a wild brawl broke out between Orton and Owens following the conclusion. WWE later shared a digital exclusive interview where Orton made it crystal clear that revenge is on his mind heading into WrestleMania.

In the fiery backstage interview, Orton vented his frustration over Owens’ actions and promised retribution.

“Oh, you want to hear a little something from the Legend Killer? You want to hear a little something from the Viper, the Apex Predator? I’ll tell you what. I was out four freaking months because Kevin Owens dropped me on me at my head. Four months, no matches. Four months, the ring rust started to build up. Now I’m out. I got my second match in four months. Beat Carmelo Hayes two weeks ago. Now I’m out there with Drew McIntyre, of all people, and Kevin Owens wants to stick his nose in my business. Now, the match is set. Owens, Orton, WrestleMania. Piledriver versus Punt Kick. But… he is just only going to nip, nip, nip, nip away at me until I kick him so hard come the day on WrestleMania. Grandest stage of all. I am going to send his head clear over the freaking roof. Just wait and watch. Night one. WrestleMania 41. Kevin Owens, your ass is mine.”

The highly anticipated two-night WrestleMania 41 event will take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.