AEW Collision to Air Live on April 17 Ahead of WrestleMania Weekend

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Collision is set to air live on Thursday, April 17, deviating from its usual Saturday night slot.

According to the schedule section on TNT’s official website, the special Spring BreakThru edition of AEW Collision will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on that Thursday evening. This change avoids a head-to-head clash with WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 19.

The Spring BreakThru Collision will emanate from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts. The venue will also host AEW Dynamite the night before, making it a two-night AEW event in the city.

AEW recently announced the Spring BreakThru shows as part of a celebration marking a major milestone for AEW Dynamite. The April 16 episode of Dynamite will officially make it the longest-running prime time wrestling program in TNT and TBS history, surpassing WCW Monday Nitro with its 289th episode.

Promotional material for Dynamite features stars such as Mercedes Moné, MJF, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, and Marina Shafir. The poster for Collision includes Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Rated FTR, Christian Cage, and Jay White. As always, the advertised lineup is subject to change.