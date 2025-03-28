WWE Announces WrestleMania 41 Theme Song

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has officially revealed the theme song for this year’s WrestleMania 41. During the March 28th episode of SmackDown, it was announced that "Timeless" by Playboi Carti and The Weeknd will serve as the event’s official anthem.

This continues a remarkable tradition for The Weeknd, who has now been featured as part of the WrestleMania soundtrack for six consecutive years. His involvement began in 2020 with the use of “Blinding Lights” for WrestleMania 36, a track that became one of the most memorable themes in recent memory. This was followed by “Save Your Tears” at WrestleMania 37, “Sacrifice” in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia for WrestleMania 38, and “Less Than Zero” used again that same year. For WrestleMania 39, the event featured “Gasolina” alongside The Weeknd’s continuing presence.

With "Timeless" now leading the charge for WrestleMania 41, The Weeknd's consistent role in setting the tone for WWE's biggest spectacle of the year shows no signs of slowing down.