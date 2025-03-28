Sting Adds 20+ Dates to His 2025 Farewell Convention Tour

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Retired AEW icon Sting has announced a major expansion of his ‘2025 or Never’ convention tour, revealing over 20 appearances across the United States and beyond.
Back in January, Sting confirmed that 2025 would be the final year fans would see him don his signature face paint at public events, marking the end of an era for one of wrestling’s most iconic figures.
Now, taking to Instagram, Sting has shared an updated lineup for the tour, which includes a wide range of comic cons, wrestling expos, and fan festivals. The tour is set to stretch throughout the year and even includes an international appearance in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Here is the updated list of scheduled dates and locations:
April 5: Astronomicon – Ypsilanti, Michigan
April 6: SC Comic Con – Greenville, South Carolina
April 19-20: WrestleCon – Las Vegas, Nevada
April 27: Huntsville Expo – Huntsville, Alabama
May 3: Heart of Texas Comic Con – Waco, Texas
May 4: Pandora’s Box – Lafayette, New Jersey
May 24: GalaxyCon OKC – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
May 31: Arizona Collectors Expo – Phoenix, Arizona
June 28: WrestleVerse Fest – Kansas City, Missouri
July 25: Big Time Wrestling – Charlotte, North Carolina
August 2: WrestleCon – East Rutherford, New Jersey
August 9: Madison Comic Expo – Madison, Wisconsin
August 15: Monster-Mania Con – Cherry Hill, New Jersey
August 30: WrestleVerse Fest – Chattanooga, Tennessee
September 13: HorrorHound Weekend – Cincinnati, Ohio
September 20: Houston Celebrity Comic Con – Houston, Texas
October 4: Spookala – Tampa, Florida
October 11: Comic Con Scotland – Edinburgh, Scotland
November 8: Twin Cities Con – Minneapolis, Minnesota
November 9: Rhode Island Comic Con – Providence, Rhode Island
December 20: WrestleVerse Fest – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sting officially concluded his in-ring career at AEW Revolution 2024, teaming with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks in his final match.
Since stepping away from the ring, Sting has confirmed he signed a multi-year legends deal with AEW. His last televised appearance came at All In: London 2024 last August.