Sting Adds 20+ Dates to His 2025 Farewell Convention Tour

Retired AEW icon Sting has announced a major expansion of his ‘2025 or Never’ convention tour, revealing over 20 appearances across the United States and beyond.

Back in January, Sting confirmed that 2025 would be the final year fans would see him don his signature face paint at public events, marking the end of an era for one of wrestling’s most iconic figures.

Now, taking to Instagram, Sting has shared an updated lineup for the tour, which includes a wide range of comic cons, wrestling expos, and fan festivals. The tour is set to stretch throughout the year and even includes an international appearance in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Here is the updated list of scheduled dates and locations:

April 5: Astronomicon – Ypsilanti, Michigan

April 6: SC Comic Con – Greenville, South Carolina

April 19-20: WrestleCon – Las Vegas, Nevada

April 27: Huntsville Expo – Huntsville, Alabama

May 3: Heart of Texas Comic Con – Waco, Texas

May 4: Pandora’s Box – Lafayette, New Jersey

May 24: GalaxyCon OKC – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

May 31: Arizona Collectors Expo – Phoenix, Arizona

June 28: WrestleVerse Fest – Kansas City, Missouri

July 25: Big Time Wrestling – Charlotte, North Carolina

August 2: WrestleCon – East Rutherford, New Jersey

August 9: Madison Comic Expo – Madison, Wisconsin

August 15: Monster-Mania Con – Cherry Hill, New Jersey

August 30: WrestleVerse Fest – Chattanooga, Tennessee

September 13: HorrorHound Weekend – Cincinnati, Ohio

September 20: Houston Celebrity Comic Con – Houston, Texas

October 4: Spookala – Tampa, Florida

October 11: Comic Con Scotland – Edinburgh, Scotland

November 8: Twin Cities Con – Minneapolis, Minnesota

November 9: Rhode Island Comic Con – Providence, Rhode Island

December 20: WrestleVerse Fest – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sting officially concluded his in-ring career at AEW Revolution 2024, teaming with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks in his final match.

Since stepping away from the ring, Sting has confirmed he signed a multi-year legends deal with AEW. His last televised appearance came at All In: London 2024 last August.