Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Is “Better Than Cena and Cody” After Royal Rumble Comeback

Ric Flair is singing the praises of his daughter, Charlotte Flair, in emphatic fashion. Speaking with TMZ, the 16-time World Champion declared that Charlotte is not just the “greatest female wrestler of all time,” but quite possibly “the best wrestler in the business right now,” even placing her above male stars such as John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Flair expressed enormous pride in Charlotte’s recent return to action after a major knee injury kept her out for the entirety of 2024. He described the injury as “horrible” and acknowledged the emotional toll of being benched during the prime of her career. Despite the setback, he highlighted her grit and determination, quoting The Undertaker in saying, “she came back, and she regained the crown.”

Charlotte Flair’s comeback was nothing short of triumphant, culminating in a major victory at the women’s Royal Rumble. The win has catapulted her straight into the championship spotlight, as she now prepares to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ric also praised Charlotte’s current persona, embracing her role as a heel. “Sometimes, it takes a while to find your niche,” he said. “She’s a heel. She’s like me… She can be a babyface because she can do a lot of stuff, but she’s a heel, man. She’s badass.” He went on to express satisfaction that WWE is letting her operate authentically: “Now, she’s getting to really feel herself. I’m glad that they’re letting her be who she is.” He ended his statement with a powerful assertion: “When you’re the best, you can say anything you want to say.”

Here is the full quote from Ric Flair:

“It was a horrible injury, and it’s hard to do anything on the sidelines when you’re right in the middle of your career. She’s never been hotter, but Undertaker said it best, she came back, and she regained the crown. She’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. She might be the best wrestler in the business right now. Forget about Cena and Cody [Rhodes] and those guys. She’s that good. She’s on fire, man. Sometimes, it takes a while to find your niche. She’s a heel. She’s like me. She can be a babyface because she can do a lot of stuff, but she’s a heel, man. She’s badass. Now, she’s getting to really feel herself. I’m glad that they’re letting her be who she is. When you’re the best, you can say anything you want to say.”