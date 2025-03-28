Justin Credible Breaks Silence on Fan Scam Allegations: “I’m Not a Bad Person”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former ECW star Justin Credible recently sat down with Maven for an emotional and often tense interview in which he directly addressed long-standing accusations that he scammed fans out of money by taking payments for merchandise and never sending the items.

When asked whether the allegations were true, Credible admitted the issue occurred but strongly denied there was any malicious intent.

“Did it happen? Yeah, did it happen? And this is what gets me crazy, and this is why people got blocked,” he said. “First of all, there was never any, not one. And I swear on my children, and I would never say three kids. I go to church every Sunday. Believe it or not, whether that matters, I believe in God. I don’t believe in bullshit. I did all that stuff with the best intentions."

Credible explained that the situation stemmed from financial mismanagement rather than deception, claiming that the money received—sometimes through platforms like Cash App—was often quickly depleted by daily expenses before he could fulfill orders.

“I would sell this stuff very cheap… for example, $40 and then by the time you get $40 on Cash App, it ends up being $37 or whatever. And then, you know, I get the stuff ready, and then, you know, by the time I buy food, I don’t have the money to send it… I wasn’t equipped to do that,” he said.

He expressed frustration with fans who, according to him, misrepresented the situation online without contacting him directly, despite him offering his personal phone number to try to resolve issues.

“I don’t like to call them marks because that’s not fair. But a lot of these people… they feel free to [talk trash online]. You wouldn’t talk like this to me in real life… I’ve given a lot of these fans my phone number and told them, ‘Hey, give me a call. Let’s work this out.’ Yeah, to no avail.”

Credible also tackled criticism about missed podcast appearances and failing to show up for events, insisting these situations were blown out of proportion.

“Not showing up for podcasts is ridiculous. That only happened one at a time, or maybe a second time when something happened. Of course [I would reschedule], but then again, they go right online because they already have the impression that I’m trying to fuck with them or screw them,” he said.

He continued, sharing his own grievances with promoters who failed to pay him after working matches.

“I do the match, and I’m owed $500 and they no-show me… I don’t go online. It makes me laugh, because they don’t have the… integrity to say it to me. So, of course, I block people.”

Credible concluded with a candid admission of regret, offering an email address to anyone who still felt wronged and affirming his willingness to make things right when financially able.

“Are there some things I could have done better? Of course. Do I feel bad? Yes, because people didn’t deserve that… If I made $300 or $400 and didn’t send shit. That’s a lot, and I’ll tell you right now, if those people want [to reach out]—PolacoPeter703@gmail.com—I don’t have cash right now to do it, but we’ll work something out… I’m embarrassed, but there’s nothing else I can do."

He wrapped up the segment with a heartfelt defense of his character, asking people not to define him by past mistakes.

“If you meet me in an arena or anywhere in life… I’m a good man, I’m an honest guy. You know, I have flaws… I’ve done some things that I’m not proud of. But geez, when people make a piece like that… if that stays in my ether, then forget.”

