Rob Van Dam Slams Hypocritical Fans Over AEW Spike Segment Debate

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2025

Rob Van Dam has not held back in calling out a particular portion of the pro wrestling fanbase on social media, describing them as “another level of ignorant.”

The WWE Hall of Famer made the pointed remark while addressing backlash he received for commenting on a controversial bump taken by Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland (Cope) during a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The segment in question saw both men involved in a dramatic and risky spot involving a spike, drawing intense debate online.

Fans were quick to criticize Van Dam, noting that he built his career in the notoriously violent and hardcore Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) promotion. In response, “The Whole F’N Show” issued a lengthy and unfiltered statement, defending his perspective while directly responding to the hypocrisy he sees among critics.

He remarked:

“You guys are another level of ignorant. You think because I was in ECW, that means I have to praise anything with blood or violence? That I am not allowed to have an opinion when something looks reckless or unnecessary?”

Van Dam went on to stress that his experiences in ECW do not mean he blindly endorses every brutal moment that takes place in modern wrestling, particularly when it comes to safety and presentation.

“There is a difference between calculated risk and just doing something for shock value. I know the difference. I lived it. And I am allowed to speak on it.”

With those comments, Van Dam made it clear he is not backing down from voicing his opinions, regardless of how vocal some fans may be in opposition.

