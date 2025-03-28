WWE to Begin Inducting Matches into Hall of Fame, Starting with Austin vs. Hart

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is taking a new approach to honoring its most iconic moments by inducting legendary matches into the Hall of Fame, much like how the UFC celebrates its greatest bouts.

The first-ever match to receive this distinction will be the iconic WrestleMania 13 clash between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "Hitman" Hart. Widely regarded as one of the most defining and dramatic encounters in WWE history, the submission match helped catapult Austin into superstardom and marked a pivotal shift in both men's careers. Both Austin and Hart, already individual Hall of Famers—inducted in 2009 and 2006 respectively—are expected to be present at the upcoming ceremony.

This historic induction will be part of a stacked 2025 Hall of Fame class, which will be headlined by Triple H. Other names set to be honored include Lex Luger, The Natural Disasters, and Michelle McCool.