Gail Kim Signs Maggie Lee to TNA Before Her Dismissal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The wrestling world was rocked by the recent firing of seven-time TNA Knockouts Champion Gail Kim. Reports reveal that before her exit, Kim signed top free agent Maggie Lee. This news was confirmed on the BattleGround Podcast, with TNA announcing Lee's signing. Lee, a former college volleyball player and Black & Brave Wrestling Academy student, has been a standout in independent wrestling.

Interestingly, she has been under contract for months, as reported by Fightful Select. Kim and Ariel Sherner were responsible for bringing Lee on board, but both were let go this week. Despite the official announcement on March 27, it turns out Lee's contract dates back to December.

“One of the top free agent prospects in wrestling is now signed by TNA, but actually has been for quite some times.” TNA confirmed that Maggie Lee was indeed signed prior to Kim's firing. After the news, Kim expressed her thoughts through an Instagram post.