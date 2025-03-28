AEW Dynasty 2024 Match Changes Due to Injury

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
While not yet officially announced, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) are likely to defend their AEW tag team titles against Big Bill and Bryan Keith at the 2024 AEW Dynasty PPV. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, this shift occurred because Brian Cage suffered a knee injury on March 20 at an independent show in Los Angeles while facing Chris Masters. Consequently, the previously set Hurt Syndicate vs. Murder Machines match had to be altered.
Here are the confirmed matches for AEW Dynasty:
AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne
AEW International Championship Triple Threat: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey
AEW World Trios Championship: Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, & Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Adam Copeland & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
ROH World Championship vs. Mask Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin (c) vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith (current plan)