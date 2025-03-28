AEW Dynasty 2024 Match Changes Due to Injury

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

While not yet officially announced, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) are likely to defend their AEW tag team titles against Big Bill and Bryan Keith at the 2024 AEW Dynasty PPV. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, this shift occurred because Brian Cage suffered a knee injury on March 20 at an independent show in Los Angeles while facing Chris Masters. Consequently, the previously set Hurt Syndicate vs. Murder Machines match had to be altered.

Here are the confirmed matches for AEW Dynasty: