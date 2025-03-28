WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Potential WWE Hall Of Fame 2025 Inductee Emerges

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 28, 2025

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is set for induction on April 18, just before WrestleMania 41, and new names are being considered. Recently, Earthquake and Typhoon from the Natural Disasters were confirmed as inductees. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ken Shamrock is a name being discussed for induction. Shamrock debuted in WWE in February 1997 and left in late 1999 for mixed martial arts. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion, he exited the company due to dissatisfaction with storylines. In September 2024, he signed a WWE legends contract.

Shamrock isn’t the only candidate; discussions also include the late Kamala. Currently announced inductees for the Class of 2025 are Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will occur at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas.


