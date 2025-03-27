WWE Planning Return of All-Women’s Evolution Event This Summer

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is reportedly working on bringing back the all-women’s Premium Live Event, Evolution, following the success of its original outing.

The first Evolution event took place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, showcasing a historic night dedicated solely to women's wrestling. Headlined by Nikki Bella taking on Ronda Rousey, the 2018 show was widely praised for its strong card and significance within the industry.

According to BodySlam.net, WWE is tentatively planning to hold the next Evolution event on July 5th at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. However, the details are still being finalized, and the schedule may shift as development continues.

WrestleVotes has also reported on the situation, sharing, “After speaking with sources, we can confirm WWE is set to bring back the highly anticipated ‘Evolution’ PLE this summer. The return of the all-women’s event is expected to be officially announced before WrestleMania. Credit to @Cory_Hays407 who had heard rumblings of this rumor weeks back.”