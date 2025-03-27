Stevie Turner Named General Manager of WWE EVOLVE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Stevie Turner was officially introduced as the new General Manager of WWE EVOLVE during Wednesday’s episode. Appearing in the ring, Turner expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and acknowledged NXT General Manager Ava for entrusting her with the position. Her announcement took a cheeky turn as she took a verbal jab at Robert Stone, mocking him for not being selected while he sat at the commentary table.

Turner’s wrestling journey began in 2016 on the independent circuit, and in 2021, she signed with WWE, becoming part of the NXT UK roster. She later transitioned to NXT, where she debuted in 2023. Over the past few months, Turner has served as an on-screen assistant to Ava, and her promotion to General Manager marks a significant new chapter in her WWE career.