New Details Emerge on Saraya’s Exit from AEW

A new update has emerged regarding Saraya’s exit from All Elite Wrestling.

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya will officially confirm her departure from AEW during the premiere episode of her new podcast, Rulebreakers With Saraya, which launches on March 27. The development was first reported by Entertainment Weekly, with Saraya later taking to Twitter to clarify that her exit from the promotion was a mutual decision.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Saraya is still listed on AEW’s official roster page. Her departure reportedly came as a surprise to many within the company, with only a select few made aware of her plans last week.

When contacted, Saraya’s management team confirmed her exit, stating, “We’ve mutually agreed to part ways. Her services have been fulfilled and we are parting on excellent terms.”

They also noted that Saraya is now a free agent. In recent interviews, Saraya has expressed her desire to temporarily step away from wrestling to pursue other creative projects, although she has made it clear that she does intend to return to the ring in the future.