Familiar Commentary Voice and Wrestling Legend Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite

AEW brought Dynamite to Minnesota on Wednesday night, delivering another action-packed episode. Behind the scenes, there were some familiar faces stirring up interest.

PWInsider.com has reported that Josh Mathews, well known for his commentary work in WWE and TNA, was backstage during the taping. His appearance has naturally led to speculation about a potential future role with AEW. Mathews' wife, Madison Rayne, is already part of the company in a behind-the-scenes capacity, serving as both a Producer and Coach.

Also backstage was wrestling veteran Perry Saturn. With a legacy that includes memorable stints in WWE, WCW, and ECW, Saturn was reportedly at the show simply to catch up with friends.