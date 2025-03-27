Mandy Rose Fires Back at WWE for Overlooking Her Double Champion Reign

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mandy Rose has taken issue with WWE over their recent celebration of Stephanie Vaquer’s double championship win, accusing the company of attempting to erase her contributions to NXT history.

Earlier this month at NXT Roadblock, Vaquer defeated Giulia to win the NXT Women’s Championship while already holding the NXT Women’s North American Championship, making her a double champion. WWE has promoted the moment as a historic first, calling Vaquer the first woman to simultaneously hold two championships in NXT.

Mandy Rose, however, believes that honor should have gone to her. In 2022, she held both the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Women’s Championship at the same time. The titles were later unified, but Rose continued to appear with both belts. This, in her view and that of many fans, still qualified her as a double champion.

Reacting to a fan’s comment on social media pointing out the discrepancy, Rose did not hold back, calling the situation “pathetic” and expressing her disappointment at the apparent oversight.

While WWE continues to spotlight Vaquer’s achievement, Rose’s comments have reignited discussion about her own dominant run in NXT and whether she deserves more recognition in the brand’s legacy.