WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Von Wagner Makes Quiet Return to TV in Unexpected AEW Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 27, 2025

Von Wagner Makes Quiet Return to TV in Unexpected AEW Role

Former WWE star Von Wagner made an unexpected cameo appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and it may have flown under the radar for many fans.

Wagner, who was released by WWE last year as part of a wave of talent cuts, had been on the verge of a main roster call-up before the company ultimately parted ways with him. Prior to his release, he was involved in a storyline feud with Bron Breakker and Lexis King.

Since his departure, Wagner has returned to in-ring action, most recently competing for Midwest All-Star Wrestling where he picked up a victory over Shay Diesel.

On AEW Dynamite, Wagner briefly appeared in a non-wrestling role, playing one of the security guards attempting to break up a brawl between Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs during the show.


Tags: #aew #dynamite #von wagner

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π