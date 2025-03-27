Von Wagner Makes Quiet Return to TV in Unexpected AEW Role

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE star Von Wagner made an unexpected cameo appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and it may have flown under the radar for many fans.

Wagner, who was released by WWE last year as part of a wave of talent cuts, had been on the verge of a main roster call-up before the company ultimately parted ways with him. Prior to his release, he was involved in a storyline feud with Bron Breakker and Lexis King.

Since his departure, Wagner has returned to in-ring action, most recently competing for Midwest All-Star Wrestling where he picked up a victory over Shay Diesel.

On AEW Dynamite, Wagner briefly appeared in a non-wrestling role, playing one of the security guards attempting to break up a brawl between Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs during the show.