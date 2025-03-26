Gable Steveson Reveals He Wants to Meet Dana White Following Career Shift Talk

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Following what many are calling the biggest upset in NCAA Wrestling history, former WWE NXT Superstar Gable Steveson appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, March 26. The Olympic gold medalist addressed his shocking loss and opened up about his mindset moving forward, which may include a transition into the world of MMA.

During his appearance, Steveson shed light on his recent training and preparations for a possible mixed martial arts career. He confirmed that he has been working closely with none other than UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, a figure he clearly holds in high regard. Steveson spoke with excitement and gratitude about the guidance Jones has been providing him as he explores this new chapter.

“Just making sure I can get my hands certified and ready, making sure that I can see punches and make sure that I’m comfortable in the cage and comfortable with guys in front of me that are going to [be] throwing these huge haymakers, and getting in and getting out of the way,” Steveson explained about his potential future in MMA. “I got a great mentor right now. I hope a lot of people know a guy named Jon Jones…he’s pretty damn good [laughs], and I appreciate his efforts of trying to lead me into the right direction and taking my back and giving me the direction I need. I’m really young, and he’s been there and he’s done that before, so I’m really appreciative of how he’s kind of walked my steps leading into this next chapter, if that’s what it is.”

The Olympic wrestling standout, who once looked destined for a long-term run in WWE, seems to be leaning into the prospect of MMA more seriously than ever. He also revealed that he has not yet spoken directly with UFC President Dana White, but he made it clear that such a meeting is at the top of his wishlist.

“I think that’s the best outlet for amateur wrestlers overall, and I have not spoken to Dana personally,” he said. “That’s one meeting that I would love to have face-to-face. I’ve been waiting a long time to see him. I know after the 2021 Olympics, he reached out to me and wanted me to come see him in Vegas and everything else. So that’s one meeting that I would love to have and love to see. So if I can get in front of his face and really pitch who I am and pitch who he can see and who I will be, I think that would be the greatest thing.”