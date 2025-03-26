AEW Dynamite Heads to St. Paul for March 26, 2025 Episode Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

All Elite Wrestling makes its return tonight with a brand new episode of AEW Dynamite, broadcasting live from St. Paul, Minnesota. Fans can catch all the action at 8/7c on both TBS and the MAX streaming platform.

As excitement builds, AEW has unveiled a stacked lineup for the show. Former AEW World Champion MJF is set to address the Hurt Syndicate’s recent offer, and Kenny Omega steps into the ring to face Blake Christian in singles competition.

Kyle Fletcher will go head-to-head with Brody King, while Toni Storm teams up with Thunder Rosa to take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in tag team action. Mark Davis will face off against Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe takes on Konosuke Takeshita in what is expected to be a hard-hitting battle.

Additionally, fans will hear from Rated FTR during an interview with Tony Schiavone, and Swerve Strickland plans to call out Jon Moxley—potentially igniting their next confrontation.