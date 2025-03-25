WWE NXT Results - March 25, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on NXT, Stephanie Vaquer pulls double duty defending her NXT Women's North American Championship against Fallon Henley and defending her NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker, Je'Von Evans battles Lexis King for his NXT Heritage Cup Championship and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Stephanie Vaquer, Jaida Parker, Fatal Influence and Je'Von Evans are all shown arriving at the arena.

Match 1 - NXT Women's Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer(c) -vs- Jaida Parker

We get the bell and the women lock up and Parker begins with kicks to Vaquer and Vaquer and Parker trade arm holds. Vaquer is slammed down twice and then Parker is taken down with a leg sweep and slapped into a leg submission. We save Ava and the women's roster watching the match backstage. Vaquer rolls up Parker for a two count and Parker is rolled up again for another two count. Parker gets Vaquer in a waist lock and rolls Vaquer up for a near fall. Vaquer hits a headscissors on Parker and slams into her in the corner. The women trade kicks and punches and Parker sits on Vaquer and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial break, Parker has Vaquer in the corner and she keeps driving Vaquer into the turnbuckles. Parker rolls up Vaquer for a two count and hits a backstabber on Vaquer. Parker covers Vaquer and Vaquer kicks out. Vaquer kicks Parker and puts her in a triangle submission on the ropes. Vaquer uses the ropes and hits a cross body on Parker and hits a 6-1-9. Vaquer uses her legs and slams Parker's face into the mat. Parker hits a driver on Vaquer and covers her for two. Parker hits a Spinebuster and then lays Vaquer on the middle rope and sits on her. Jordynne Grace runs down and distracts Parker allowing Vaquer to roll her up for the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Stephanie Vaquer

After the match, Parker tries to attack Grace but officials hold them apart. In the ring, Fatal Influence comes out of the crowd and attack Vaquer.

Je'Von Evans comes up to Trick Williams and talks to him about last week. Williams tells Evans he has potential but they're not buddies. Evans tells Williams he's become someone else and tells Williams he will be a champion after tonight.

Backstage Ava is with the women's roster and says she is going to check on Vaquer. The Meta-Girls stop Ava and ask why Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin have a tag match for the TNA Women's Tag Titles and they don't. Dolin and Paxley and Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson go back and forth until Legend and Jackson leave.

We get a backstage interview with Ricky Saints. Saints says there are performers in NXT who had a head start and after he showed up here they've upped their game. Saints talks about the abundance of confidence and talks about how he once lived in his car and didn't know where he would get his next meal but it's because of his confidence he got to where he is. Shawn Spears comes by and kicks Vic Joseph out of his chair. Spears tells Saints they've known each other a while and he asks Saints why he wasn't asked to join The Culling. He tells Saints that he is arrogant and all he does is create enemies. Spears tells Saints he is a champion and Saints says he will take the championship from Spears. Spears tells Saints to not add him on the list of enemies Saints has.

Wes Lee is with Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe watching the Saints interview before their match. Ethan Page is changing backstage and Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon say Saints is acting like Page.

Hank & Tank walk backstage before their match and they walk by Motor City Machine Guns. They wish them luck and are eager to see if Hank & Tank have what it takes.

Match 2: Hank & Tank -vs- Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe w/Wes Lee

The match is already underway when we get back from commercial break and see Dupont and Hank are going at it and Tank and Igwe are tangled up. Hank and Tank punch Dupont and Igwe in the corner and squish them in the middle of the ring. Tank tags in Hank and they double team Dupont. We see The Motor City Machine Guns watching this match. Back in the ring, Dupont tags in Igwe and Hank is double teamed. Dupont is tagged back in and he clubs Tank on his spine. Tank tags Hank and both Dupont and Igwe are sent out of the ring. Hank flies through the ropes and takes out Dupont and Igwe. Hank hits a bulldog on Dupont and Wes Lee distracts Hank allowing Dupont to smoke him. Igwe is tagged in and he slaps Hank in an shoulder bar and then kicks Hank in the face. Igwe slams into Hank in the corner and tags in Dupont. Hank is double teamed and then slammed down and Dupont covers for a near fall. Dupont puts Hank in a full nelson and Hank stunners out of it. Igwe is tagged in and he clubs Hank with an axe handle, Tank is tagged in and he takes down Igwe. Hank knocks Dupont off the apron and clotheslines Igwe in the ring. Tank slams down Igwe and covers him and Dupont breaks the pin. Hank is tagged in, Wes Lee distracts the ref... Dupont is tagged in and Hank is double teamed and covered for the win.

Winners: Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

Stephanie Vaquer is in the medical room with Ava. Ava asks if she's ok to compete and Vaquer says she is.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Fraxiom and Axiom talks about fighting in Spain. Nathan Frazer says he had no idea and Axiom says it was supposed to be a secret and Frazer has a big mouth. Frazer says if he was there maybe Axiom would have won. They see Oba Femi walking in the parking lot on the TV and Axiom says he looks pissed. As Frazer turns to see the screen, Axiom leaves leaving Frazer confused.

Match 3 - NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Lexis King(c) -vs- Je'Von Evans

King goes for a punch off the bell and Evans ducks out of the way and puts King in a headlock. Evans gets King down on the mat with a snapmare and Evans puts him back in a headlock. King elbows Evans and Evans then chops King and puts him back in a headlock. King gets Evans off of him with a back suplex and then kicks Evans in the middle of the ring. King slams down Evans and covers for a two count. King gets Evans in a headlock and clubs him in the back of the head and covers Evans for a near fall. Evans rolls up King for a near fall. Evans hits a springboard headscissors and cross body and covers for two. Evans connects with a drop kick on King sending King out of the ring. Evans hits a suicide dive on King and we get a commercial.

We come back from break, King tries for a pinfall and Evans kicks out. King puts Evans in a headlock in the middle of the ring and Evans powers out of it and starts with right hands on King. King hits a driver on Evans and covers for a near fall. Evans chops King and connects with a Superman punch. Evans hits a spinning kick on King and then climbs the ropes. Evans hits a Frog Splash and covers King for a near fall. King superkicks Evans and Evans counters The Coronation and kicks King out for the ring. Evans hits a crossbody to the outside and then throws King back in the ring. Oba Femi runs down and hits The Fall from Grace on Evans onto the apron as the referee checks on King. Evans is counted out.

Winner by Countout and STILL NXT Heritage Cup Champion: Lexis King

After the match, Evans and Femi go to battle in the ring and Dark State appears. Femi and Evans start fighting, Trick Williams runs out and takes out Evans and locks eyes with Femi. Officials run down and separate the two before they can go at as Dark State stands in the crowd rejoicing in the three men hating each other.

Match 4: Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin -vs- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Legend and Dolin start the match and they lock up after the bell. Zaria and Sol Ruca come out to watch this match. Legend slams down Dolin and tags in Jackson. Dolin is double teamed and Jackson covers Dolin for a two count. Dolin tosses Jackson into the corner and tags in Paxley. Jackson is double teamed and Paxley covers for two. Jackson punches Paxley in the ring and then get knocked down. Paxley gets Jackson in a submission hold and Legend breaks it up. Jackson tags out to Legend who kicks Paxley down. Jackson is tagged back in and she knees Paxley's head and hits a cartwheel elbow and covers for two. Legend is tagged in and Paxley is slammed down and covered for a near fall. Jackson is tagged back in and Paxley is double teamed. Paxley tags in Dolin and Dolin comes off the top rope and takes out both Legend and Jackson. Dolin takes down Jackson with forearms and tags in Paxley. Jackson is double teamed and hit Cemetery Drive on Jackson for the win.

Winners: Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin

We get a video of The D'Angelo Family. The Don wants to know everything about Dark State and send his Family to get Intel. Tony asks Stacks to stay behind and asks if he's doing alright. Tony tells Stacks that he's the Under Don for a reason and that they grew up together. Stacks tells Tony he will never forget what Tony's done for him and Tony tells him he trusts Stacks and asks if he can always trust him. Stacks says he can always trust him and leaves.

Backstage Hank & Tank talk to Motor City Machine Guns backstage and they're upset because they did everything MCMG told them to and they still lost. MCMG tells them to not compare themselves to them and to trust your partner. MCMG tell them to not give up and tell them this road is not linear.

Match 5: Ethan Page -vs- Andre Chase w/Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors

As Page is making his entrance, Ricky Saints walks by him and comes out to Page's music and makes his way to commentary. At the bell, Chase gets Page in a headlock and rolls up Page for a two count. Chase hits Page with a hip toss and armdrag and chokes Page out in the middle of the ring. Page takes down Chase with a shoulder check and Chase comes back with a monkey flip. Page slams down Chase and kicks him while he's down. Chase punches Page and Page clotheslines Chase followed by a right hand. Page is sent out of the ring and Chase kicks him off from the apron and flies off the apron onto Page outside and we get a commercial break.

Page has Chase in a headlock when we get back from break. Chase powers out of the hold and elbows Page in the gut. Chase kicks Page in the face and then hits a neckbreaker. Chase takes down Page and takes Page down, again, with a Russian Leg Sweep. Chase tries to spell out Chase with stomps but Page stops him. Page hits a spinning driver on Page and covers for a two count. Page flips Chase off the top rope and hits a codebreaker and covers Chase for a two count. Page slaps Chase a few times and Chase chops Page back and then runs into a kick by Page. On the apron, Chase hits a neck breaker and then back in the ring, Chase hits a middle rope tornado DDT and covers for a near fall. Chase climbs the ropes and Page knocks him, climbs up the ropes and hits a super powerslam on Chase and covers for two. Page hits a Twisted Grin and covers Chase for the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

After the match, Saints gets into Pages face and Shawn Spears shows up with The Culling and smokes Saints across the face with his North American Title.

We cut to a clip of Dark State laughing over how the NXT Roster wants to destroy itself and then says no one is safe.

Trick Williams is leaving the arena and says Je'Von Evans is collateral damage and he intended to hit Oba Femi. Williams says he should be the champ and challenges Femi to a match next week and says The Dark State isn't his business.

Match 6 - NXT Women's North American Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer(c) -vs- Fallon Henley w/Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx)

At the bell Jayne distracts Vaquer allowing Henley to get the upper hand. Henley suplexes Vaquer and covers for two. Vaquer starts punching Henley in the middle of the ring and Henley comes back with kicks to Vaquer and she covers Vaquer for two. Henley throws Vaquer in the corner and Vaquer hits a dropkick on Henley and covers for a two count. Henley kicks Vaquer down and stomps on Vaquer's stomach. Henley covers and Vaquer kicks out. Vaquer is placed in a waist lock and Vaquer does her best to break the hold and does it with a stunner and then she kicks Henley in the face. Henley sends Vaquer into the ring post and kicks her down and we get a commercial break.

Back from commercial break, Vaquer runs into a kick from Henley and Henley puts Vaquer in a submission hold. Vaquer punches Henley in the middle of the ring and Henley kicks Vaquer down. Henley connects with a right hand and kicks Vaquer in the back. Vaquer is thrown into the turnbuckle and Vaquer slams Henley into the turnbuckles. Henley climbs the ropes and Vaquer punches her sitting Henley on the top rope; Vaquer headbutts Henley on the top rope and hits a superplex on Henley. The women trade punches in the middle of the ring and Vaquer connects with Eat Defeat and then slams Henley into the turnbuckles. Vaquer hits a meteora on Henley in the corner and Henley rolls up Vaquer for a quick one count. Henley hits a release German suplex on Vaquer. Vaquer rolls up Henley for a two count and Vaquer is sent outside. Henley distracts the ref and Vaquer takes out Jayne outside the ring and Nyx connects with Nyx kick. Back in the ring, Henley hits a middle rope blockbuster and covers for a near fall. Henley is sent into Nyx knocking her off the apron and Vaquer hits the SVB for the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's North American Champion: Stephanie Vaquer

After the match, Fatal Influence attack Stephanie Vaquer. Jordynne Grace runs down and makes the save. Grace hands Vaquer her titles but holds on to one and Jaida Parker now runs down and she and Grace battle it out. Grace and Vaquer stand in the ring.

Backstage Ava is with the women's roster and they all argue about who Vaquer's next challenger will be. We cut back to the ring and Grace and Vaquer are still staring each other down as the show goes off the air.