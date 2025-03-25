WrestleCon Las Vegas Announces Free Admission Day on Sunday During WrestleMania Week

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WrestleCon Las Vegas, held during WrestleMania week, has announced that the Sunday session will be free of charge. The event runs from April 17th to 20th, and the convention took to Twitter to remind fans about the complimentary admission on April 20th.

The convention shared the following message:

“Its March 25th… what if we had 25 new talent announcements today?

Reminder that Sunday April 20th is a free admission day. If you are one of those lurkers too cheap/broke to pay an admission, this may be our only time ever offering it during Mania week.”