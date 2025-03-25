WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WrestleCon Las Vegas Announces Free Admission Day on Sunday During WrestleMania Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 25, 2025

WrestleCon Las Vegas, held during WrestleMania week, has announced that the Sunday session will be free of charge. The event runs from April 17th to 20th, and the convention took to Twitter to remind fans about the complimentary admission on April 20th.

The convention shared the following message:

“Its March 25th… what if we had 25 new talent announcements today?

Reminder that Sunday April 20th is a free admission day. If you are one of those lurkers too cheap/broke to pay an admission, this may be our only time ever offering it during Mania week.”

