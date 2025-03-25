Could Tom Aspinall Make the Move to WWE? UFC Star Shares His Thought

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall recently discussed the possibility of transitioning to WWE, touching on his experience with the company and the potential for a future in sports entertainment.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul interviewed Aspinall, who shared his thoughts on potentially making the jump to WWE. Aspinall recalled his visit to a WWE show, saying:

“Honestly, I went (to a WWE show), and my personality is not this whole bravado thing, but I went and I actually met the guys who are involved with WWE – the wrestlers and the staff – and I was like, I like this. I like it a lot.”

He also described his brief time in the ring: “And I got in the ring, we had a little cameo for me. I didn’t actually get to wrestle because the UFC put the blockers on that a little bit. I thought maybe they’d let me throw one or two punches, but they didn’t let me.”

Despite the restrictions, Aspinall expressed interest in a future with WWE: “But I would absolutely… that’s something that I would really enjoy doing, just as a little outlet when I’ve finished fighting.”